How Effective Is Your Face Mask?

× Expand Design by Annie Maynard

Homemade masks can be just as effective as medical-grade masks in blocking airborne droplets potentially carrying Covid-19, an April study shows. Researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign tested the effectiveness and breathability of various homemade mask materials against three-layer masks used by doctors and nurses. They found that while a single-layer T-shirt fabric isn’t effective in blocking airborne droplets, the same material is on par with N95s when used in double and triple layers. And even if you double or triple up your T-shirt fabric, the breathability remains comparable. Grandma was right: We do need to layer up.

Follow Raleigh News Editor Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.