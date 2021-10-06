Quickbait: Give You a Boost

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to surge through North Carolina, many vaccinated residents are wondering if it’s time to get another shot. The federal Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer booster shots for residents considered at high risk or individuals over the age of 65. Think you qualify? Here’s what you need to know about getting a booster.

Source: N.C. DHHS

