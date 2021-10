With Halloween coming up in the Triangle, it’s time to celebrate the spookiest night of the year! Whether that’s at a haunted house, costume contest, or a scary movie, here are 13 ways to enjoy All Hallows’ Eve.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.