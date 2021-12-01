Quickbait: Hurricane Season

North Carolinians let out a sigh of relief this year when hurricane season passed mostly without incident (ending November 30). But just because the state didn't get hit by a Category 4 doesn't mean we escaped unscathed. Global warming is making storms wetter, more intense, and more frequent and keeping towns constantly on the brink of recovery.

