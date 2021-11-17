Quickbait: No Show

Municipal elections simply don’t see the same voter turnout general elections do. While more than 75 percent of registered voters in North Carolina turned out for the presidential election in 2020, just 16 percent of registered municipal voters statewide cast ballots on November 2. The fact that several municipalities delayed elections until 2022, including Raleigh, could contributed to low turnout this year. Still, the stats will make you sad—and here they are:

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Follow Senior Staff Writer Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.