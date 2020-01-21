Quickbait: A Closer Look at North Carolina’s Growth Spurt

After this year’s census, North Carolina will likely gain a 14th congressional district, having added about 1 million new people—about 10 percent of the state’s total population—since 2010. It’s no secret that most of this growth took place around Charlotte and the Triangle. But for a more complete view of how the state is changing, we used the most recent data available from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Office of State Budget & Management, and the Carolina Demography Project to put North Carolina’s growth spurt under a microscope.

