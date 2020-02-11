Quickbait: Let’s Talk About Sex(ual Health), Baby!

Whether you’re single or partnered or somewhere in between this Valentine’s Day, sexually transmitted diseases are something you should keep in mind.

Nationally, there’s been a 19 percent increase in chlamydia diagnoses since 2014. Gonorrhea cases have increased by 63 percent. In North Carolina, these diagnoses have increased at a slower pace (14 percent and 58 percent, respectively), but our rates of gonorrhea and chlamydia diagnoses exceed the national average.

Though STDs don’t always have symptoms, they can still affect you, your partner(s), and your future kids. So get tested, practice safe sex, the whole after-school special.

And yes, it can be embarrassing and scary to test positive, and it can also be embarrassing and scary to discuss that result with your partner(s). But it’s important to have an honest conversation with your partner so that they can get tested, too, and you both can get on with the good stuff.

In the meantime, here are some things to know about STDs in North Carolina.

× Expand Designed by Annie Maynard

Get Tested

Durham County Department of Public Health

414 E. Main St., Durham: Lobby 1 (registration), Clinic 6 (testing)

Free and confidential STI testing for HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, and hepatitis C.

8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Mon.–Fri.

Orange County Health Department

Whitted Human Services Center: 300 W. Tryon St., Hillsborough

Southern Human Services: 2501 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill

Free, confidential STI counseling and testing for chlamydia (women only), gonorrhea, herpes (for clients with symptoms only), HIV, syphilis, trichomonas, and urethritis (men only).

Call 919-245-2400 to schedule a same-day or next-day appointment.

Wake County Public Health Center

10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh

Confidential STI testing for HIV syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HIV; payment is on a sliding scale, based on income. Proof of income required.

Sign in: Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri., 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Tues., 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Wed. night clinic, 4:30 p.m.

Contact digital content coordinator Sara Pequeño at spequeno@indyweek.com.

