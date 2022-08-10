Quickbait: The Money Game

With three months to go until Election Day, the candidates for Raleigh mayor and city council are launching their campaigns in earnest, preparing for a long and expensive race. So who's ahead of the game when it comes to money in the bank? And who's spent the most on ads, mailers, and yard signs?

Unsurprisingly, incumbents have raised the most money so far, with Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin topping the charts at more than half a million dollars. Some newcomers to politics have also raised tens of thousands for their city council bids. When it comes to spending, Baldwin wins again, but District E representative David Knight falls second, having spent more than $50,000.

Here's our first report on the money involved in the Raleigh council race.

× Expand Graphic by Nicole Moore Pajor

