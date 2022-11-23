Quickbait: Turkey Tough Times

Thanksgiving dinner will be more expensive than ever this year thanks to inflation.

Nationally, the average dinner for 10 will cost about $64, or 20 percent higher than last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Thanksgiving meal survey. The survey also shows that a traditional meal will be most affordable in the South, at an average of $58.42, compared to the cost in the Northeast ($64.02), Midwest ($64.26), and West ($71.37).

Turkey prices are also at record highs this year due to a combination of inflation, avian flu, and supply chain disruptions, among other reasons.

“The higher retail turkey cost at the grocery store can also be attributed to a slightly small- er flock this year, increased feed costs and lighter processing weights,” says Roger Cryan, the Farm Bureau's chief economist.

Here are the foods driving the higher cost.

