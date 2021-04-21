Quickbait: It's Vaccine Season

It’s vaccine season! And no one is immune to the exciting prospect of life approaching something akin to normalcy.

It’s almost difficult to imagine gathering again in public spaces for concerts, athletic events, worship services, beach vacations, festivals, and movie nights.

(The verdict on the end of virtual meetings is still out.)

Who among us by race and ethnicity in the Triangle has already received their first “jab?”

State public health officials say 3,534,340 people in North Carolina had as of April 15 received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

