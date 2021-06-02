Quickbait: We Have The Cicada Data

You’ve likely heard about the impending return of the Brood X cicadas, one of 15 broods of periodical cicadas known to emerge from the ground on the same cycle. According to this map from the U.S. Forest Service, North Carolina isn’t poised to see very many of these cicadas this summer, unlike our next-door neighbor, Tennessee, and some other states north of us and in the northeast. That’s ok, though: there are other broods who will make an appearance in our fair state soon. Here’s what you need to know about these noisy insects.

× Expand Designed by Annie Maynard

Follow Editor-in-Chief Jane Porter on Twitter or send an email to jporter@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.