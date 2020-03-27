Report: Governor Cooper to Sign Stay-at-Home Order Today

It’s finally happening.

According to the North State Journal, Governor Cooper will announce a stay-at-home order for all of North Carolina at a 4:00 p.m. press conference today, following decisions to do so by Mecklenburg, Wake, Orange, and Durham Counties.

Starting on Monday, March 30, North Carolina residents will be expected to stay in their homes except for essential activities until April 30, the NSJ reports.

On March 10, a week after the state saw its first coronavirus case, Cooper declared a state of emergency. On March 16, Cooper announced that he was shutting down businesses with a high chance of spreading the coronavirus, including bars and dine-in restaurants. He has also closed schools until May 15 and banned gatherings of over 50 people.

There are currently 729 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, and three people have died.

Cooper’s spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

UPDATE: The stay-at-home order has been signed by Governor Cooper. Read about it here.

Contact digital content manager Sara Pequeño at spequeno@indyweek.com.

