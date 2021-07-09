Six Things to Do This Weekend in the Triangle

Are you looking for some live music or theater you’ve been missing for the past year? Some friendly competition or competitive sport? Maybe just some good food out in the open air? Take the time to get out to one of these fun events in the Triangle this weekend and quell all your desires.

Red Bull 3X

JD Lewis Multipurpose Center, Saturday, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Red Bull is bringing back its premier 3x3 basketball tournament in more than 20 cities across the country this summer! In partnership with USA Basketball, participants who compete in Red Bull 3X qualifier events earn points to win a chance to play on the USA National Basketball teams. Don’t worry if you can’t ball with the best of them, though; attendance for spectators is free so come for the live entertainment.

Downtown Durham Food Truck Rodeo

506 Ramseur St, Durham, Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m.

Start your weekend off with some good eats at the Bull City RoundUp Food Truck Rodeo & Vendor Market! Open the second Saturday of each month, this Downtown Durham event offers food, shopping, and music– all the things you need to liven up your weekend. Bring the family out for a fun day, or head with all your 21+ friends to the special adult zone that includes a bar and a cigar lounge.

The Honeysuckle Tea House + Cloud2Studios Live Music Series

Honeysuckle Tea House, Chapel Hill, 5 to 8 p.m.

As a part of Honeysuckle Tea House and Cloud2Studios continuous live music series this summer, singer Emily Musolino will be coming to sing at the tea house. You can enjoy the return of live music with an iced coffee or refreshing tea, or with booze from their downstairs taproom. And the view doesn’t hurt, overlooking the beautiful flowers and farm on the teahouse’s grounds.

Board Game Sundays at IngenuiTea!

IngenuiTea Brews Taproom, 305 Asheville Ave., Suite E, Cary, Noon to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday is Funday and no one’s allowed to be bored; enter board games! Engage in some friendly competition at Cary’s IngenuiTea. Meet fellow gamers and play a variety of board or card games, while enjoying coffee, tea, beer, wine, or IngenuiTea’s artisanal kombucha and fresh baked cookies.

Oh, What a Night!

Theatre Raleigh, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Catch the last production of this back-by-popular demand concert event celebrating modern Broadway, with selections from Dear Evan Hansen, The Prom, Hadestown, Kiss Me Kate, Waitress, Come From Away, Frozen, and more!

Tongue & Groove Open Mic Night

Visual Art Exchange, 10 Glenwood South, Raleigh, Sunday, 7 p.m.

If you’ve used quarantine to brush up on your poetry or music skills, go show them off at the Tongue & Groove Open Mic Night. Though these events have been virtual the past few months, Tongue & Groove is finally going live again. The event runs every second Sunday of the month, and welcomes multiple different art styles: poetry, music, storytelling, and dance. If you’re just there to watch, feel free to grab a beer or a soda and sing along! Oh, and bring along a kazoo. Trust us on this one.

