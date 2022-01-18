Skip the Lines and Stop The Spread: Order an At-Home COVID-19 Testing Kit From USPS Today

Tired of all the inconveniences that come with finding an in-person COVID test? Good news. Thanks to the U.S. Postal Service, you can now test for COVID-19 from the privacy of your own home—for free.

Members of residential households across the Unites States can now order a free testing kit and have it delivered directly to their doorstep, hassle free. The limit is one set per household address, and each set comes with four easy-to-use, rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. According to the CDC, antigen tests detect current infection and the turnaround time for results ranges between 15-30 minutes.

The process to order a testing kit is as easy as entering in your contact and shipping information on the USPS website. No credit card information is needed. According to the website, orders will ship free starting later this month.

If your test is positive and you show no COVID symptoms, the CDC recommends that you isolate for at least five days. If you test positive and are showing symptoms, the CDC recommends that you isolate for 10-20 days.

For more information on CDC guidelines and COVID testing, visit the CDC’s website.

