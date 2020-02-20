It’s Going to Snow. Here’s Your Obligatory Clickbait.

Reddit Never forget.

According to various news organizations that can afford a meteorologist, it’s probably going to snow today. It’ll probably be less than two inches, and it’s probably going to be rain until about 5:00 p.m. But, this being North Carolina, schools are closing and/or releasing early anyway.

It has been quite a while since we have dealt with this particular meteorological phenomenon, so in case you’ve forgotten: Merriam-Webster defines “snow” as “precipitation in the form of small white ice crystals formed directly from the water vapor of the air at a temperature of less than 32°F (0°C).”

In sufficient quantities, it has been known to cause outbreaks of childhood mirth, love songs that sound a bit rapey after a few decades, Raleigh drivers to lose their ever-loving minds, and, of course, amazing dog gifs.

If you believe you could be a victim of snow, don’t panic—the neighborhood Harris Teeter is sure to have some bread and milk left. Head there soon, though, so you don't have to settle for almond milk and tortillas. (No guarantees that a wine mom hasn’t already raided all the chardonnay. It’s past 11.)

We love you guys. Together, we’ll get through this. Be strong.

Contact digital content coordinator Sara Pequeño at spequeno@indyweek.com.

