Governor Roy Cooper Wins Second Term, Urges Unity

Governor Roy Cooper coasted to a second term Tuesday over Republican challenger and Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest.

As of 10:45 p.m., with 73 percent of ballots counted and 97 percent of precincts reporting, Cooper lead Forest by five points with 52 percent of the vote.

Cooper delivered a victory speech at Democratic headquarters in downtown Raleigh, urging unity despite the increasingly polarized political landscape.

"Today and for the next four years I will work hard to be the governor of every North Carolinian," Cooper said. "Thank you for your continued trust in me."

Cooper's ratings as governor were bolstered by his cautious handling of the pandemic, which including a phased reopening plan slower than may other southern states. His opponent, Dan Forest, pushed for the state's economy to reopen more quickly and questioned the effectiveness of face masks.

"Campaign season is tough, especially this one," Cooper said. "But North Carolinians are tougher."

Down the ballot, Republicans held narrow leads in the Council of State races. As of 11 p.m., with 75 percent of ballots counted and 97 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Mark Robinson held a 3 percent lead over Democrat Yvonne Holley in the lieutenant governor's race.

Soon after, it was reported Holley had conceded the race to Robinson.

Josh Stein held a slight lead in the Attorney General's race over Republican Jim O'Neill and Democratic Auditor Beth Wood lead by less than two points over Republican challenger Tony Street.

Republican Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey held a lead over Democrat Wayne Goodwin.

This is a developing story.

