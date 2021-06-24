Sunday Fun Day! Three Things to Do in the Triangle.

Does your heart skip a beat at the twang of a banjo? Do you have a mighty fine beard? Do you enjoy alcohol?

Then these events around the Triangle are just what you've been craving. Join in the jam or spread out a blanket for an afternoon of music and fun.

Certain Seas Live!

Botanist & Barrel, Cedar Grove (3-5 p.m.)

Check out this electric trio during their month-long residency at Botanist & Barrel. Certain Seas is a folksy, fun trio from Durham consisting fo Katherine Whalen, Austin Riopel, and Danny Grewen.

The music goes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. outside. Bring a blanket and a lawn chair and camp out! Get a bite to eat from the food truck or farm stand, and make a day of it.

And don't forget the array of local craft beers, ciders, and wines on tap.

Sunday Bluegrass Jam

Bond Brothers Eastside, Cary (4-7 p.m.)

Beer and bluegrass. Need I say more? This weekly jam session at Bond Brothers Eastside in Cary is the perfect way to wind down your weekend. A house band plays from 4-5 p.m., after which the crowd is invited to join the jam.

"This is an all-levels jam, so whether you're a veteran picker or you just want to come to learn some tunes and play along, we'd love to have you," according to organizers.

If you don't feel like playing, there are more than enough beers on tap and food truck fare to keep you occupied.

PineCone's Lakeside Bluegrass Series

Koka Booth Amphitheater, Cary (6-8 p.m.)

This show at the astoundingly chill lakeside Koka Booth Amphitheater in Cary features Mason Via, the newest member of Old Crow Medicine Show. Via, who you may recognize from the latest season of American Idol, will be playing with his "new-grass" band Hot Trial Mix, serving up a well-seasoned dish of Appalachian-style ear candy.

At 23 years old, he's basically a bluegrass wunderkind and more than qualified to rock your socks off.

Tickets start at just $5, making this show a steal.

Bonus: Family and Friends Day of Drawing

Maybe bluegrass isn't your thing. Well, this Sunday Ackland Art Museum is hosting an afternoon virtual drawing session and special Zoom story time. This family-friendly event aims to get your creative juices flowing.

It's free, and you can attend virtually or find an art activity kit at the museum during your visit.

Follow Senior Staff Writer Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.