It's Official: The Vaccinated Have 'Had It’ With the Unvaccinated

It was just a matter of time.

When the long-awaited COVID vaccine rolled out last spring, millions of Americans anxiously waited their turn for the miracle shot that would return life back to normal. We tracked news for updates on eligibility, rushed to contact local health departments and pharmacies to schedule appointments, and sometimes waited weeks for that day to arrive.

Friends would tell other friends, “So-and-so has the vaccine. Quick, make an appointment.”

It was, for a lot of us, work to get that shot.

But the work hasn’t stopped. Now, we’re working to get other people that shot, specifically the 30 percent of Americans aged 16 and up who have yet to receive their first one.

Polling data compiled by The Atlantic this week suggests we’re sick of all this trying. As the article explains:

The vaccinated, across party lines, have kind of had it with the unvaccinated, an array of new polls suggests. While most state and national GOP leaders are focused on defending the rights of unvaccinated Americans, new polling shows that the large majority of vaccinated adults—including a substantial portion of Republicans—support tougher measures against those who have refused COVID-19 shots.

The story goes on to speculate about the potential blowback come Election Day for the Trumpian Republicans who have not fully embraced the vaccine, and how blaming the unvaccinated for this summer crisis is crossing political boundaries.

Citing one poll, the story notes that “almost two in three vaccinated Republicans joined nearly nine in 10 vaccinated Democrats in blaming [the unvaccinated for the rise in COVID cases].”

One Harvard public-policy professor sums up the feeling neatly, “Everybody I know is pissed off.”

Follow Managing Editor Geoff West on Twitter or send an email to gwest@indyweek.com.