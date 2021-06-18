Things to Do this Sunday in the Triangle

It's the second-longest day of the year! The planets are aligning (that's how this works, right?) so get your tush off the couch and make the most of the extra daylight this Sunday. Why not try embracing your spiritual side, jamming out to bluegrass, or staring at some lasers—whatever makes you feel alive.

(These events do not require marijuana to be enjoyable, I promise.)

Check em' out:

Summer Solstice Celebration

Piedmont Wildlife Center, Durham (3-7 p.m.)

Get in touch with your astral roots and sun salute your way to spiritual alignment at the Piedmont Wildlife Center's summer solstice celebration. Comb through a curated summer labyrinth and "reflect on the past future and present around the fire."

This event is free, but there is a suggested donation of $7. The money "helps support our mission, camps, and ambassador animals." Masks are required.

Sunday Bluegrass Jam

Bond Brothers Eastside, Cary (4-7 p.m.)

Beer and bluegrass. Need I say more? This weekly jam session at Bond Brothers Eastside in Cary is the perfect way to wind down your weekend. A house band plays from 4-5 p.m., after which the crowd is invited to join the jam.

"This is an all-levels jam, so whether you're a veteran picker or you just want to come to learn some tunes and play along, we'd love to have you," according to organizers.

If you don't feel like playing, there are more than enough beers on tap and food truck fare to keep you occupied.

Picnic and Laser Show

Drive-in At Carraway Village, Chapel Hill

Did you say lasers? Yes, that's right. Lasers. Pack up the old picnic basket, throw the kids in car seats, and head to the Carraway Village Drive-In for a night of dazzling lights to the latest hits.

The event boasts a "30 minute, fully choreographed, high-powered laser show created by local Orange County artists," and includes music by Dua Lipa, Griz, The Weeknd, and Prince.

Showtimes are at 8:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Follow Senior Staff Writer Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.