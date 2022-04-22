Things To Do This Weekend In The Triangle

Renewable Energy Day

Teach our next generation about the power of renewable energy with a free all-day science festival at the Kidzu Children's Museum in Chapel Hill. Kids will have the chance to explore electricity and conductive materials, build a water turbine, learn how solar power works, and play with the museum's wind tunnel. The family-friendly event is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Pre-register here.

Lettuce Ride Bikes!

Learn about urban agriculture (and enjoy some tasty local food) during a 9-mile bike tour of Raleigh organizations working to create a more sustainable food system. Stops include the Raleigh City Farm Community Food Lab, Black Farmer's Hub, and The Women's Center Microform. Afterward, stick around to celebrate Raleigh City Farm's 11th year in business with live music, locally-sourced lunch (limited supply only), and a pay-what-you-can farm stand. The bike tour is 10 a.m.-1 p.m., starting from Raleigh City Farm. The celebration runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Be Kind To Our Earth

Help clean up our planet this weekend with litter pickup in Garner, a cleanup of Marsh Creek, or a trash sweep of Raleigh. Wherever you live, there are plenty of volunteer opportunities year-round to help give back to the Earth.

You can also enjoy gardening, education, and recycling programs at Earth Day festivals this weekend at the North Carolina Museum of Art and in Apex, Raleigh, and Durham. Search for volunteer opportunities, family-friendly festivals, and other environmental education events based on your location and availability here.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.