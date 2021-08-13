Things to Do This Weekend in the Triangle

Mask mandates. COVID in the classroom. Even a grim report on climate change. Oh, and there’s a tropical storm headed this way, too.

Thankfully, it’s almost the weekend, so let’s unwind.

Here are some things to enjoy around town.

Nitro Circus - “You Got This Tour”

Durham Bulls Athletic Park (409 Blackwell St., Durham) | Sunday 6 p.m.

Does high-flying motocross, BMX, or skateboarding tickle your fancy? If so, thrill-loving daredevils are promising “crazy stunts on outrageous contraptions” in Durham this Sunday. Weather permitting, expect acrobatics with a heavy dose of extreme risk-taking.

You can also catch the Saturday show at Wake Forest’s Truist Park.

Repticon

N.C. State Fairgrounds (1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh) | Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m./Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you have the stomach (and curiosity), this traveling reptile and exotic animal expo will make a two-day stop at the State Fairgrounds Exposition Center. Pick out your new family pet among the selection of amphibians, invertebrates, and spiders in need of a loving home.

Bull Moon Ride and Run

Durham Bulls Athletic Park (409 Blackwell St., Durham) | Saturday 6-10 p.m.

Do you prefer a casual moonlit bike ride or a competitive 5K run? The choice is yours at this charity event to support Durham Habitat for Humanity. Both the run and bike ride will start and finish at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, with cold beer, BBQ, and live music awaiting you at the finish line.

Star Party

Burwell School Historic Site (319 N. Churton St., Hillsborough) | Saturday 7:30-10 p.m.

What better way to forget those earthly blues than a night of stargazing? Join three astronomers for close-up views of planets, constellations, even a “globular star cluster,” which sounds appropriately far out, man. Admission is free. Telescopes and star maps will be provided.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.