Things To Do This Weekend In The Triangle

According to Sir Walter Wally, we're in for six more weeks of winter, and it looks like this weekend will be a chilly one. But never fear—there's still plenty to do in the Triangle, whether it's adopting a new pet or enjoying a scary film festival.

Kitten and Cat Adoption Event with Independent Animal Rescue

If you want someone to cuddle up with during the cold weeks ahead, look no further than Independent Animal Rescue's next adoption event. The Durham-based shelter is bringing out cats and kittens to find their forever homes Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. For more information, look here.

Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival

Cover your eyes, children, because the Sick Chick Flicks Film Festival is coming back to Varsity Theatre in Chapel Hill. The all-night film fest features horror, science fiction, and fantasy movies, both short and long. The fest also showcases some of the best female filmmakers from North Carolina and around the world. Prepare for some scares Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with the North Carolina Symphony

If you're looking for a sweeter end to the week, check out the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, featuring Chee-Yun on violin accompanied by the North Carolina Symphony. The musicians will perform in Raleigh on Friday and Saturday and then move to Chapel Hill on Sunday.

