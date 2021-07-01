Three Things to Do This Weekend in the Triangle

There's more than just fireworks going on this weekend.

Independence Day is all about beers and wieners, but why not change things up by getting outside to see some beautiful murals on a bike tour through downtown Durham or laughing until you bruise a rib at a comedy show.

Here are some fun things happening in the Triangle this weekend.

Silent Film Celebration

1903 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

Are you a cinephile who wants to keep things quiet this weekend but still leave the house? Check out this silent film series at the Gregg Museum of Art and Design. This week's program—dubbed Silence of the Lens, Shivers from the Early Days of Horror—features a 1910 version of Frankenstein directed by J. Searle Dawley and the classic 1922 Nosferatu directed by Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau.

The series runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and is free.

Darren Brand at Goodnights Comedy Club

861 West Morgan St., Raleigh

Comedian Darren Brand promises to bring the laughs during his residency at Goodnights this weekend. Known by his moniker "Big Baby," the entertainer hails from Southern Pines, North Carolina, and has been doing stand-up since his days at North Carolina A&T State University. He helped found the Freestyle Funny Comedy Show, which has toured nationally.

He'll be performing two back-to-back sets at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the club. Tickets start at $22.

Sunday Bluegrass Jam

602 E Chatham St., Cary

Beer and bluegrass. Need I say more? This weekly jam session at Bond Brothers Eastside in Cary is the perfect way to wind down your weekend. A house band plays from 4-5 p.m., after which the crowd is invited to join the jam.

"This is an all-levels jam, so whether you're a veteran picker or you just want to come to learn some tunes and play along, we'd love to have you," according to organizers.

If you don't feel like playing, there are more than enough beers on tap and food truck fare to keep you occupied.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Follow Senior Staff Writer Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.