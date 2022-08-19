Three Things to Do in the Triangle This Weekend

We can't remember the last time the weather was this nice in August. We have some ideas of ways to help you make the most of it before Summer, Round 2, strikes back.

Two Durhams Beer Festival at Durham Central Park

Durham is partnering with British sister city of the same name to celebrate our primary shared interest—beer—with a festival of ales, lagers, and stouts from four local Durham, NC breweries and four Durham, UK breweries. The average Brit consumes about twice as much beer as the average American each year, so make sure you do our twin flame proud and drink up!

The festival is today from 4 to 7 p.m.; admission is free and open to the public.

Summer Celebration at Artspace

Head over to Artspace this Saturday to admire artwork created by the non-profit’s summer campers, enjoy a musical performance by Kidznotes, and get crafty with odds and ends from the Scrap Exchange.

The event is on Saturday, August 20 from noon to 3 p.m.; admission is free and open to the public.

Jazz Brunch Sunday with Al Strong at Alley Twenty Six

Let Grammy-nominated trumpet player Al Strong play the soundtrack to your Sunday morning with a jazz brunch at Alley Twenty Six! The restaurant is serving up its usual brunch menu of beignets, burgers, and eggs benny, with the addition of a special “Love Stronger Cocktail” named for Strong’s new album.

Brunch starts at 10:30 a.m. and music starts at 12 p.m.; click here to make a reservation.

(Live in Raleigh and don’t feel like making the trek to Durham? The Willard is hosting a jazz brunch on its rooftop lounge this Sunday; click here to buy tickets.)

