Three Things to Do in the Triangle Saturday

Looking to spice things up this Saturday?

Lucky for you, there are several Triangle events happening that promise to bring the heat, whether that's learning Cajun-style cooking or seeing some sizzling drag performances.

All you have to do is find the courage to leave the couch (you can do it!).

Inner Light: Artist Talk and Live VP Painting Demonstration

North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh (3 p.m.)

The magical world of virtual reality has found a new frontier in a classic art form: painting. Artist Rhett Hissam and Mike Cuales of LEVR Studios present this live VR painting and artist talk at the North Carolina Museum of Art that's sure to blow your mind.

Get out of this world with some ambient sounds from Raleigh musician Ancestral Memories, and watch a work of art come alive on the digital screen. Tickets are $5.

Cajun/Creole Weekend: Food and Music

The Travelling Cafe Culinary Studio, Pittsboro (5:30 p.m.)

The sounds and flavors of New Orleans are making a pit stop in Pittsboro. This event will feature a hands-on cooking class along with live Zydeco music from Mel Melton and the Wicked Mojos.

Tickets are $85. That's no small sum, but considering you're not only getting a hefty meal, but the skills to hopefully replicate the experience at home, it's probably worth it.

Drag LIVE!

Motorco, Durham (8-10 p.m.)

Celebrate the end of Pride Month with a bang! Or, maybe a wig-headed head bang. Local drag superstars Naomi Dix and Stormie Daie are gearing up a line-up of all Black and Brown performers for this smashing show at Motorco.

Dubbed "the largest local 2nd annual Drag concert in the Triangle," the night is sure to bring the fire. And don't forget the lip gloss, high heels, and attitude.

Tickets start at $20.

