Three Things to Do This Saturday

Is there anything better on a hot summer day than biting into a ripe, juicy tomato?

Feast your palate on a variety of succulent heirlooms at a tomato-themed picnic in Hillsborough, or if imbibing is more your style, wash away your troubles with an array of fizzy sour beers. For heartier fare, consider an improv show to induce those deep belly laughs.

If any of that sounds appealing, we've got just the events for you this Saturday.

Heirloom Tomato Picnic & Tasting

The Burwell School Historic Site, Hillsborough

You say tomato; I say delicious.

This free public event in Hillsborough will let you sample a variety of heirloom tomatoes and tomato delicacies—including gazpacho and Bloody Mary's. You can chat with growers and even take home some sample seeds to grow your own red beauties.

Families are invited to hang out on the lawn and listen to the DJ. If you forget your blanket, you can buy one for $15 on site.

The event runs from noon-3 p.m.

Crushable: Ciders, Seltzers & Sours

The Glass Jug Beer Lab, Durham

If you are anything like me and think IPAs are gross, this is the beer fest for you! Featuring cider, seltzers, and sour beers from 13 breweries, sip on unlimited samples while you jam out to Cosmic Superheroes, which the event describes as "The Triangle's premier jam band."

The Stairway to Veggin' food truck will be parked on site to fill you up with some plant-made goodness.

Tickets for the event are $35; $15 for designated drivers.

Live Improv Comedy

ComedyWorx, Raleigh

ComedyWorx is hosting a day of laughs, with not one, but three improv shows throughout the day. Kids are welcome to attend the matinee show at 4 p.m. while a more adult performance will take place at 8 p.m. To round off the night, you can catch The Harry Show, a "world-famous late-night improv party" at 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $10.

Follow Senior Staff Writer Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.