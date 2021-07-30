Three Ways to Have a Fun Sunday in the Triangle

× Expand Via Rens D. on Unsplash

We're not ones to let the Sunday Scaries get us down, even when we're trying to get a paper to print. This Sunday will still be a scorcher—thanks, climate change—but we've got some ideas for cooling off with a drink or slice of watermelon.

(PS—GalaxyCon, one of our featured events for Saturday, will still be happening on Sunday.)

Watermelon Festival

Phillips Farms, Cary

*Cue the Harry Styles track*

Someone recently described watermelon as the pumpkin of summer, probably because every food and drink (including Cook Out milkshakes) has a limited edition watermelon flavor. It's the perfect food for a Southern summer, so why not celebrate nature's sweet treat with a trip to Phillips Farms in Cary for the Watermelon Festival? On top of fresh watermelon slices, there's live music and food trucks to enjoy.

The event spans Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The Carolina Cutups Bluegrass Band

Botanist & Barrel, Cedar Grove

If you've never seen a live bluegrass band, you're missing out. Seriously, it's fun to watch a bunch of folks visit the local watering hole and play somethin' nice. The Carolina Cutups are a four-man bluegrass outfit with some snazzy green blazers, and they'll be at Botanist & Barrel's cider garden alongside Lobster Dogs Food Truck on Sunday afternoon. If you can't make it out to Cedar Grove, there's a weekly bluegrass jam session at Bond Brothers in Cary that may be closer to your neck of the woods.

Ms. Pat

Raleigh Improv, Cary

The Ms. Pat Show is about to premiere on BET+, so it's a great time to get to know stand-up comedian Patricia Williams, AKA Ms. Pat. Her comedy sitcom, as well as her standup, focuses on her transition from convicted felon to suburban motherhood. She was named a “Top 10 Comic to Watch” by Variety in 2019 and was described byThe Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious.” If you want a taste of her stand-up style, check out this 2015 bit about how her life was saved thanks to, uh, some extra padding.

