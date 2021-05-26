UNC Board of Trustees Could Reconsider Tenure for Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

This story first published online at N.C. Policy Watch.

Nikole Hannah-Jones’s candidacy for tenure has been resubmitted to the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, Policy Watch confirmed Wednesday.

The UNC-Chapel Hill Provost’s office asked the school’s Committee on Appointments, Promotion and Tenure to resubmit Hannah-Jones’s name, two sources with direct knowledge of the process. Policy Watch has agreed not to identify these sources so that they can discuss a confidential personnel matter.

The recommendation does not force the board to take a vote on Hannah-Jones’s tenure, but does effectively put the decision back in their hands.

It’s not clear what the timeline will be on this new development, but three members of the board said they expect the matter to come to a full vote of the board by the end of June.

As Policy Watch has reported, the board failed to approve Hannah-Jones, acclaimed journalist and creator of “The 1619 Project,” for tenure when she was hired at the UNC Hussman School as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. She was then hired on a five year fixed-term contract — a striking departure from precedent. Previous Knight Chairs at UNC have been hired with tenure.

Sources on the board told Policy Watch that trustees had political objections to Hannah-Jones’s work and faced pressure from conservatives to prevent approval of her tenure. The five-year contract was described as a “work-around” negotiated to prevent the tenure vote from coming to the board.

Board chairman Richard Stevens said last week the matter never came to a full vote of the board because University Affairs committee Chairman Chuck Duckett asked that it be put on hold. Board members had concerns about Hannah-Jones coming from a non-academic background, Steven said. All previous Knight Chair professors have been media professionals, not academics. The positions are designed to bring those professionals and their industry knowledge into classrooms at universities across the country.

At the heart of this controversy is the institution of tenure. This academic appointment essentially locks in a professor’s career, meaning they can be fired only for cause or under extreme circumstances. The idea is that tenure allows academics to pursue potentially controversial subjects without worrying about being victims of the political climate of their time.

“What tenure affords people is protection in order to pursue their scholarship and their ideas, without fear of being dismissed for those ideas,” Mimi Chapman, chair of the UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Executive Committee said. “So it’s very linked to freedom of expression and freedom of speech.”

The news comes after UNC’s Faculty Executive Committee, Hussman faculty and community groups across the nation have protested the board’s failure to grant tenure to Hannah-Jones. Last week, UNC’s Student Body President Lamar Richards, who is a member of the Board of Trustees, sent a strongly-worded letter to the chancellor and provost at UNC-Chapel Hill, as well as the board of trustees chair, demanding they take a vote on tenure as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, The News & Observer published a two page ad bought by 1,619 UNC-Chapel Hill alumni in support of Hannah-Jones’s tenure.

“We are 1,619 University of North Carolina alumni outraged by the Board of Trustees’ failure to approve a tenured professorship for UNC aluma and founder of The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones,” the alumni wrote in the ad. “Dismissing a list of merits that includes winning the Pulitzer Prize, Peabody Award and MacArthur “Genius” Grant is an attempt to penalize Nikole Hannah-Jones for her groundbreaking and unvarnished reporting of American history. We demand that the Board of Trustees immediately revisit this matter, grant tenure as recommended by the appropriate faculty, Dean and Provost, and restore the integrity of our university.”

