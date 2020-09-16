A Week in the Life: September 8-15

× Expand Creative Commons License

DONALD TRUMP holds a rally in Winston-Salem to bolster his standing in North Carolina, a key swing state in the presidential election. Polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight shows Biden with a 1.3 point lead in North Carolina and a seven-point lead nationally.

Wednesday, September 9

The NORTH CAROLINA MUSEUM OF ART opens its doors to the public for the first time since March as part of North Carolina’s Phase 2.5 reopening plan.

Journalist Bob Woodward releases recordings of an interview he conducted with Donald Trump in February indicating that THE PRESIDENT KNOWINGLY LIED to the American people about the severity of the coronavirus. “I wanted to always play [the virus] down,” the president said in a recorded interview on March 19. “I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

The CHAPEL HILL TOWN COUNCIL votes unanimously to make Juneteenth a paid holiday. The council also indicates that they will re-examine the use of force, including chokeholds, by police officers in a later meeting.

Thursday, September 10

The National Trust for Historic Preservation announces a preservation easement for NINA SIMONE’S CHILDHOOD HOME in Tryon, meaning the building will be preserved indefinitely as a historic landmark.

Friday, September 11

The North Carolina State Board of Elections announces that 10,380 voters submitted MAIL-IN BALLOTS in the first week of voting, with 9,966 ballots accepted. More than 60 percent of those ballots were submitted by Democratic-registered voters.

Saturday, September 12

UNC-CHAPEL HILL kicks off its football season with a 28–6 home win over Syracuse University. DUKE falls to Notre Dame 27–13. NC STATE’S season opener against Virginia Tech, originally scheduled for this past weekend, was delayed two weeks due to a coronavirus cluster within State’s athletics program.

Former Garner mayor RONNIE S. WILLIAMS dies at 72. Williams served 20 years on the town’s board of aldermen and then as mayor from 2005 until last December.

Sunday, September 13

The CAROLINA PANTHERS drop their season opener to the Oakland Raiders, 34–30. Former Panthers quarterback CAM NEWTON rushes for two touchdowns in his first game for the New England Patriots, a 21–11 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Monday, September 14

United States Senate candidates THOM TILLIS and CAL CUNNINGHAM face off in a debate hosted by WRAL. FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics show Cunningham with around a three-point lead in the most recent polls.

North Carolina’s AQUARIUMS reopen to the public, bringing Phase 2.5 of the statewide reopening plan closer to its full rollout.

IVANKA TRUMP campaigns for her father in Wilmington.

Follow Editorial Assistant Cole Villena on Twitter or send an email to cvillena@indyweek.com.

