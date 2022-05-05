What To Do This Weekend In The Triangle

It's a busy weekend in the Triangle—not only is Saturday graduation day for Duke, UNC, and NC State students, but Mother's Day follows on Sunday. If you're not already fully booked with family coming into town, here are a few things to do.

Bike Bonanza

Bring biking back this month with a citywide celebration of cyclists everywhere. It's been a traumatic summer for cyclists, with aggressive drivers and road accidents leading to severe injuries. The sometimes fatal accidents have led several cities and towns to put stricter laws in place to protect cyclists and pedestrians. Malice toward bicyclists isn't a new problem, but it is one Raleigh is trying to mitigate this month by putting a spotlight on cycling.

The city is hosting several events aimed at supporting cyclists, including families who bike for fun, people who bike for exercise, and those who make it part of their daily commute. Officials are also holding a forum to educate people on plans to improve bike infrastructure in Raleigh as well as a free seminar about how to bike safely. The month-long celebration kicks off with a family-friendly Bike Bonanza from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Raleigh Union Station Plaza. On Saturday, a pop-up Traffic Garden will be open at the Marbles Kids Museum from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Remember to share the road!

Kentucky Derby Day

If you're looking to spend some time downtown while not surrounded by recent graduates, visit the Willard Rooftop Lounge at noon, right in the middle of the big ceremony. The rooftop bar is serving craft mint juleps and Southern-inspired food specials to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, the annual horse race largely considered the fastest two minutes of sports. The bar will be airing the race and is encouraging guests to embrace the Southern spirit.

Mother's Day!

If you need some last-minute ideas for Mother's Day, look no further than the INDY Week calendar. If you're a mom to young children, treat yourself to a Parents' Night Out at the Kidzu Children's Museum, where you can drop off your toddlers from 6-9 p.m. Saturday and enjoy date night with your honey.

On Sunday, Oaks and Spokes is hosting its annual Mother's Day bike ride and picnic from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Later that day, from 2-5 p.m., is a brunch and live music concert at the Renaissance Hotel in North Hills. If you're looking for something more down-to-earth, enjoy a farm-fresh dinner at the Inn at Celebrity Dairy.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.