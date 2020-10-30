UNC Police Respond to Armed Person on Campus, Community Told to Shelter in Place

UNC-Chapel Hill is reporting an armed person near the school's COVID-19 testing site. The school has advised all members on campus to go inside and shelter in place.

At 12:23 p.m., the university sent an AlertCarolina text that the campus could resume normal activities, and sounded the "All Clear" sirens throughout campus.

At 11:44 a.m. an AlertCarolina text went out saying that there was an armed, dangerous person near the Ambulatory Care Center. This is where the school performs drive-thru COVID-19 tests.

"Close windows and doors—Stay until further notice—Follow directions from emergency responders or University officials," the alert reads.

A video posted to Twitter showed a heavy police presence outside the school's testing site with over a dozen emergency response vehicles.

Susan King, the dean of the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, says she was in a meeting with other university deans and briefed on the situation as it happened. The deans were told that an armed man went into the Ambulatory Care Center with a gun, was spotted, then evaded police.

King said on Twitter that no one was hurt. It has not been said if the man was caught.

The school will continue to provide updates via social media and through AlertCarolina. Those who witness suspicious activity are asked to call 911 immediately.

× Happening now on south campus near Mason Farm Rd & S Columbia St — Shelter in place sirens started blaring about 10 minutes ago. An ‘armed and dangerous person’ is close to campus, according to an Alert Carolina Emergency email sent moments ago. pic.twitter.com/MNBZTIYX7d — Cameron Myers Milne (@cameronmilnee) October 30, 2020 (edited) (edited)

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.