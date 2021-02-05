Buc-ee's Pulls Out of Orange County, Citing Commissioner Reception

× Expand Wally Gobetz via CreativeCommons Buc-ee's display in Waller, Texas

Buc-ee's is buc-ing off.

The Texas gas company announced Friday morning that they were withdrawing their controversial rezoning application for the proposed Efland Station—a multi-phase project centered around the mammoth 120-nozzle travel center—due to Orange County not being a “suitable fit.”

In January, the Orange County Board of Commissioners sent the company back to Texas to discuss multiple conditions, including resizing the gas station and adding environmentally friendly adaptations to the project. The conditions were to be discussed at the February 16 county board meeting.

“We appreciate the support we have received from hundreds of people in Efland and northern Orange County who were excited about the opportunities and jobs Buc-ee's and Efland Station would bring,” Stan Beard, director of real estate for Buc-ee's, said in a press statement. “Unfortunately, Orange County Commissioners were not receptive to 200 jobs with starting pay of $15 per hour and full benefits, more than $1 million in direct tax revenue, and multiple services that would create additional jobs, tax revenue and benefit a sector of the community that has been historically underserved.”

Beard did not mention that the project had serious environmental concerns, nor did he include that one of the conditions the company was given was to solidify the second phase of the project by beginning contract talks with potential partners.

The group says this isn't the end of Buc-ee's in North Carolina, and that they are looking for other areas that would be more receptive to the mixed-use development.

“We remain committed to North Carolina, and are confident we will find another location that is suitable to the unique travel experience Buc-ee's brings,” said Beard.

Hopefully, any new location will be far away from drinking water sources.

