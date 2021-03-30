Representative David Price Inducted Into the National Service Hall of Fame

× Expand David Price

U.S. Representative David Price, a Democrat from Chapel Hill, was inducted into the National Service Hall of Fame Tuesday afternoon for his decades-long work with AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors (formerly Senior Corps). It is the highest honor presented by Voices for National Service, a coalition of nonprofits that was founded in 2003.

Price has supported AmeriCorps for decades: in 2004, he helped found the National Service Congressional Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, and currently co-chairs the House caucus with Rep. Doris Matsui (D-CA). In 2017, he received the Edward M. Kennedy National Service Lifetime Leadership Award from Voices for National Service.

“Many people in this country, young and old, have the means to make a difference: to contribute, to collaborate, to gain valuable skills, and to become part of the fabric of the community where we are responsible for one another,” Price said at the ceremony. “And where we build up one another, we build up our country.”

Recently, Price helped ensure that $1 billion of the American Rescue Plan Act went to AmeriCorps programs, and was the lead author of The Pandemic Response and Opportunity Through National Service Act, which aimed to expand AmeriCorps in response to COVID-19.

Price's ceremony was held on Zoom instead of in person in Washington D.C., but he was greeted with video congratulations from people such as N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and Jonathan Reckford, the chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity International.

“I've seen firsthand the remarkable work that our AmeriCorps members have done for our community, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence,” Roy Cooper said in a video for Price. “Whether it’s helping with food distribution or rebuilding homes, they do what needs to be done, just like you do.”

The Representative is one of three Congress members recognized this year, alongside Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Roger Wicker (R-MS). Although this was the 18th annual Friends of National Service Awards, the Hall of Fame began last year and only had two members prior to 2021.

Price is one of the longest-serving U.S. Congressmen in the country—if it weren't for losing his seat in 1994 (he regained it in the next election), he would be tied for the 11th longest consecutive tenure in the current Congress. He's won numerous awards during his 44-year span in the House at the state and national levels.

×

Follow Digital Content Manager Sara Pequeño on Twitter or send an email to spequeno@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.