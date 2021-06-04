Mark Dorosin to Leave the Orange County Board of Commissioners for Position in Florida

Orange County Commissioner Mark Dorosin announced on his private Facebook page this week that he will step down from his post on the Board of Commissioners and move to Florida, effective July 31.

Dorosin received a job offer to teach law at Florida A&M College of Law, and was eager for the opportunity to join the faculty.

He is currently one year into his third term, after being first elected to the position in 2012 and re-elected in 2016. He then narrowly beat his opponent last March.

Previously, Dorosin served on the Carrboro Board of Aldermen from 1999 to 2003 and was President of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro ACLU. He also currently serves as Managing Attorney of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law-North Carolina Regional Office.

The INDY reached out to Dorosin for comment but has not yet received a response.

On Friday, Dorosin spoke with Aaron Keck on 97.9 The Hill and discussed his decision to take the offer. He told Keck that he’s been doing the same kind of work for a long time, and has been thinking about new ways to help within the struggle for equality.

“It just seemed like the perfect chance to do exactly what I envisioned. I get to work at an HBCU and train the next generation of civil rights lawyers,” said Dorosin.

Dorosin also has spent time working at UNC- Chapel Hill, and after a month of scandal surrounding the university’s treatment of Nikole Hannah-Jones and other faculty, Dorosin is added to the list of those deciding to take a step back.

“We have a family in this community, but I can’t say there hasn’t been political disappointments here,” Dorosin told Keck.

He also discussed his proudest moments throughout his two and a half terms on the Board, including bringing resources to the Rogers Road community and successfully passing an affordable housing bond.

With Dorosin on his way out, though, it raises questions of who will take over his position after he leaves at the end of this month.

State statute requires that Dorosin’s seat be filled within two months. Further, since he is a Democrat from District 1, his replacement must also be a Democrat from District 1. Dorosin says that his opponent from the 2020 election, Penny Rich, who formerly held the seat, is the obvious choice to fill it in his absence. Last year, he beat her for the position by only seven votes.

“[Rich] was obviously beloved by many of the voters and has the experience and background. She certainly would be my top pick,” Dorosin said.

