N.C. Policy Watch: UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees Will Vote on Tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones

According to two people directly involved in the process, a vote will be announced Monday morning and will be held as early as Wednesday.

“There are enough trustees who want to see a vote on this, on the record and in public, that it’s going to happen,” said a member of the board Monday.

The member asked not to be identified so they could discuss a personnel matter and deliberations of the board.

Another member of the board confirmed the vote Monday, saying there was a push not to wait until July 1, when members will cycle off the board and new members come on.

As Policy Watch has reported, Hannah-Jones’s legal team said last week she would not begin at the school without tenure. Her start date was to be July 1.

Last week Lamar Richards, UNC-Chapel Hill Student Body President and board of trustees member, petitioned for a special called meeting of the board to discuss Hannah-Jones’s tenure.

