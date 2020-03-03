Orange County Continues Its Streak of Insanely Close Elections

In November, UNC student Tai Huynh won a seat on the Chapel Hill Town Council by 24 votes.

As of Tuesday night, Orange County Commissioner Penny Rich was hanging on to her seat by nine.

Nine.

Three candidates were running for District 1’s two seats (confusing, true): Rich and fellow incumbent Mark Dorosin, and challenger Jean Hamilton. Voters chose their favorite two. Hamilton got the most votes: With all 24 precincts reporting, she had 14,991. Rich was second—at 12,374—and Dorosin was just nine votes behind her, at 12,365.

These totals aren’t final. Provisional and absentee ballots will trickle in, and with a margin that close, they could make a difference. A recount is likely, too.

The Orange County School Board race was also close, though not quite like that: Bonnie Hauser, Jennifer D. Moore, and Carrie Doyle appear to have won the three open positions. Activist LaTarndra Strong was in fourth, 144 votes behind Doyle.

One place where a recount won’t be necessary: the Board of Commissioners at-large race. Challenger Amy Fowler had an easy time dispatching incumbent Mark Marcoplos, winning 78–22.

Contact editor in chief Jeffrey C. Billman at jbillman@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.