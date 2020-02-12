Judge Vacates UNC’s Shady Silent Sam Settlement

× Expand Photo by Jeremy M. Lange Silent Sam, in his former glory

The Silent Sam storm is over—at least for now.

This morning, the same Orange County Superior Court judge who approved the secretly negotiated settlement between the UNC System and the North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans in November vacated that settlement, ruling that the SCV did not have standing to bring the lawsuit in the first place. This, of course, was obvious to anyone who’d been paying the slightest bit of attention.

In case you’re new here: The UNC Board of Governors gave the SCV $74,999 to purchase the “rights” to the toppled monument from the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which had gifted it to UNC in 1913. Arguing that these “rights” enabled it to claim possession of the felled Civil War participation trophy, on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the SCV “sued” UNC. Eleven minutes after that, UNC settled the “lawsuit” with the neo-Confederates for $2.5 million. (As you’ve probably pieced together, this had all been worked out in advance.)

Students and faculty members sued to block the settlement, pointing out that since the UDC had given it to UNC a century ago, it was now UNC’s property, and neither the SCV nor the UDC had any claim to it. What’s more, since UNC officials claimed to be worried about public safety if the monument was put back up. well, public safety one of the reasons the legislature’s 2015 “objects of remembrance” law gives for relocating these things.

As we mentioned, all of this was obvious to any who’d been paying attention.

The SCV’s told the court this morning that it had already spent $52,000 of the $2.5 million; there’s also the $74,999 it paid the UDC for those worthless “rights” to the hunk of metal.

On behalf of the people of the state of North Carolina, we would like our $126,999 back, please.

The judge has yet to issue a written ruling. An appeal is likely.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

