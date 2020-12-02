PHOTOVOICE: No Place For Hate

× Expand Jade Wilson A Trump supporter yells into a megaphone at a post-Thanksgiving rally in Raleigh.

On Saturday, November 28, anti-racist and anti-fascist activists staged a counterprotest against the “Pilgrims and Patriots Thanksgiving in Raleigh” event held by ReOpen NC and Latinos for Freedom. The Proud Boys, classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, served as private security for the far-right demonstrators. Standing on opposite sides of East Jones Street, close to Blount Street, the groups exchanged insults and chants; occasionally, a protestor would cross over to the other group’s side to antagonize. Raleigh Police stood in the street, separating the groups.

× Expand Jade Wilson Someone in a turkey mascot head holds a sign that says "Pardon People, Not Turkeys," at a post-Thanksgiving rally in Raleigh.

× Expand Jade Wilson A Trump supporter holds a sign that reads "LATINOS FOR TRUMP, STOP THE STEAL" at a post-Thanksgiving rally in Raleigh.

× Expand Jade Wilson A counterprotester holds a sign with the words "FUCK TRUMP" in the shape of a middle finger at a post-Thanksgiving rally in Raleigh.

× Expand Jade Wilson A member of the Proud Boys does the "OK" hand gesture, which has been used by white supremacists over the last few years.

