PHOTOVOICE: No Place For Hate

by

On Saturday, November 28, anti-racist and anti-fascist activists staged a counterprotest against the “Pilgrims and Patriots Thanksgiving in Raleigh” event held by ReOpen NC and Latinos for Freedom. The Proud Boys, classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, served as private security for the far-right demonstrators. Standing on opposite sides of East Jones Street, close to Blount Street, the groups exchanged insults and chants; occasionally, a protestor would cross over to the other group’s side to antagonize. Raleigh Police stood in the street, separating the groups.

Follow Staff Photographer Jade Wilson on Instagram or send an email to jwilson@indyweek.com

