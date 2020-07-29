PHOTOVOICE: Remembering Tyvien McLean

Photo by Jade Wilson
Tyvien McLean vigil
Honoring a son, nephew, and friend: 12-year-old Tyvien McLean was fatally shot the night of July 14. On July 22, his family, friends, and other Durham residents gathered at CCB Plaza for a balloon-release vigil.
Photo by Jade Wilson
Photo by Jade Wilson
Photo by Jade Wilson
Photo by Jade Wilson
Photo by Jade Wilson
