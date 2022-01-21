Ready for Snow? Three Things to Do This Weekend in the Triangle

× Expand Courtesy of Glass Jug

Triangle residents are expected to wake up to at minimum a light frosting of snow this weekend. Maybe you can't wait to build a snowman with the fam or cuddle up with a mug of hot cocoa.

But for the intrepid few who dare brave the icy roads this weekend, there are a few events to make it worth the trip.

Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing

The Glass Jug Beer Lab, Durham

There's really not much that can improve upon the sweet, texturally resplendent, and downright addicting properties of Girl Scout cookies. Except, maybe add beer.

Durham's The Glass Jug is serving up handpicked North Carolina beers paired with some of your favorite indulgences. Try sampling a Cigar City Brewing Maduro with Peanut Butter Patties, or Toast Yays with a Glass Jug Coffee Deviation Imperial Stout.

The event is free, but sadly, the beer is not.

Kitten and Cat Adoption Event

Unleashed, Durham

Fall in love with a new furbaby this weekend at Unleashed's cat adoption event in partnership with Independent Animal Rescue. There are many available kittens as well as adult cats, and you'll be able to meet your prospective pal's foster parents, ask questions, and learn about adoption.

No RVSP is needed. Just show up and find your next true love.

Neptunes Comedy Presents: Sean Finnerty

Neptunes, Raleigh

Nothing warms the heart like some good old lols. For just $12, mosey on down to Neptunes for a comedy show headlined by Irish comic Sean Finnerty and North Carolina's Funniest Comic winner Justin Scranton. Proof of vaccination is required, or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. And don't forget your mask.

Follow Senior Staff Writer Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.