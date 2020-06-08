A Note to Our Community

Dear readers:

There are allegations circulating on social media about people associated with Bida Manda and Brewery Bhavana. I was made aware of some of these allegations and interviewed a person making them last May. For reasons that aren’t adequate, I failed to ensure that we followed up as we should have.

By way of explanation—rather than an excuse—at the time, we simply lacked the resources and personnel we needed to see the story through properly. I hoped to report it myself, but never found time to get to it.

At a minimum, I should have followed up with the person I spoke with in May and let her know the obstacles we subsequently ran into. I failed to do that, and I apologize.

As this story resurfaced on social media late last week, I asked our deputy arts and culture editor, Sarah Edwards, to work on it, beginning by contacting everyone who had reached out to us recently. Sarah only became aware that this story existed a few days ago. You can reach her at sedwards@indyweek.com.

If you’d like to discuss this with me, please email me at jbillman@indyweek.com.