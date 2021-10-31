Sunday Reading: Another Rockstar Abuser Outed

× Expand "Ken Stringfellow" by Lojinx is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0

The Posies have disbanded after sexual assault allegations were brought to light against rocker Ken Stringfellow in the latest #MeToo ouster within the indie music community.

The story was masterfully researched and written by radiostation KUOW reporters Ashley Hiruko and Isolde Raftery.

Stringfellow, who is known for his work with the 90s reformation of Big Star and R.E.M., denied the allegations. He later issued something resembling an apology, stating "while I deny these specific allegations, it's clear I am responsible for creating conditions that could lead people to be upset with me and indeed emotionally hurt by me."

KUOW's story is a tough read, stringing together several stories from women assaulted by Stringfellow. In the more harrowing story, a woman accuses Stringfellow of raping her in a hotel bathroom. After the alleged assault, Stringfellow drunkenly returned the room he was sharing with his then-girlfriend and touring partner and admitted having sex.

The accusations run counter to the image Stringfellow has cultivated as an indie pop artist known for his slouchy, soft-spoken demeanor.

In the four years since the start of the #MeToo movement, it feels almost like a never-ending parade of bad actors walking themselves out the door. What KUOW got right in their reporting was centering the victims' voices in their characterization of Stringfellow.

It's worth the read.

Follow Senior Staff Writer Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.