Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend in the Triangle

Awake from your food coma, weekend warrior! By Saturday, the tryptophan will have left your bloodstream, and hopefully your cholesterol will have returned to normal from Thanksgiving's gluttony.

Why not stretch your legs with some rooftop yoga, or burn off those extra calories at a CBD dance party this weekend?

Here are some neat events to check out this weekend in the Triangle:

Rooftop Yoga

The Durham Hotel

Brave the chilly November air for a scenic rooftop yoga session with La Vita Yoga. The outdoor classes are held Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.

This is a size-inclusive class "welcoming everyone and everybody," according to the event.

Tickets are $10 or $15 following a pay-what-you-can model. Register by going here.

Holiday Shopping for a Cause

Flourish Market

This shopping event is organized by the Beehive Collective, which has raised more than $400,000 to support local causes since 2008. The shopping event at Flourish Market partners with more than 200 brands, and the proceeds will go toward fighting hunger and poverty in Raleigh.

Give back while you give this holiday season.

High Vibrations: A Dance Music Art Party

Cannabliss Dispensary

You're sure to catch some sort of buzz at this "art-fueled good vibes dance party and groovy hangout session" outside Chapel Hill's CBD and Delta-8 dispensary, Cannabliss. Enjoy food trucks, live painting, DJs, and of course, dancing while you sample some dank and somehow not yet illegal greenery.

Good vibes only. This event is free. Organizations ask that attendees be fully vaccinated.

Follow Senior Staff Writer Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.