Three Things To Do in the Triangle This Weekend

Happy weekend! This weekend's events round-up focuses on outdoor events, and while temperatures are expected to break the mid-90s all weekend, perhaps these activities will provide (brief) distraction from the heat.

Duke Teaching Observatory

On Friday night, starting at 8:30 and ending at 10:30, consider trekking to Duke Forest to gaze through the Duke University Observatory's 10" Schmidt-Cassegrain telescopes. August is one of the best months to stargaze, and though the annual Perseid meteor shower already peaked on August 12, the Duke calendar still lists today as an opportunity for last glimpses, predicting "nice viewing and pleasant temps."

Either way, you should be able to see details of the moon's surface with the telescopes, as well as asteroids, star clusters, galaxies, and four of Jupiter's moons.

Movies on the Monster: Bull Durham

It's always a good day to watch Bull Durham, the weird, sexy, and weirdly sexy sports movie starring Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon as a washed-up catcher and a local community college teacher slash baseball fanatic, respectively. But where better to watch it then at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, which routinely screens films on its Blue Monster video board?

The film starts at 6:30 on Friday, August 27, and the entry cost, which will go toward the Durham Branch of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC, is just $5 a pop. For a refresher on the movie, this Roger Angell essay on it is lovely. And for a bit of local lore, here's a bit about the Bull Durham house, which was for sale last year. (It's no longer on the market.)

Dog Days of Summer at Moore Square Park

August 26 was officially National Dog Day, giving much of the Triangle's population an additional excuse to flood social media with pictures of their dog (I have a dog and count myself among this group of people).

You can carry your dog celebrations on at Moore Square Park in Raleigh this Sunday, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., for a very cute market that will include "pet vendors, a dog park, puppy swimming pools, and canine art activities." While I'm not sure exactly what "canine art activities" entail, I want to. Check out the newest piece of public art, designed by local artist Jerstin Crosby, at the Square while you're there, too.

