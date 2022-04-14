Things To Do This Weekend in the Triangle

It’s not summer yet, which means luckily there’s still a chance to enjoy the outdoors before it’s boiling hot. Learn about Raleigh raptors, take your kids on an Easter egg hunt at the animal park, or sit back and listen to some live music at the Carolina Brewery.

Pop-Up Birds of Prey Tours

Raptors, owls, and hawks, oh my! If you’re a fan of birds of prey, dive into their world with a 45-minute walking tour of the Piedmont Wildlife Center. The Durham rehabilitation center houses animals who have nowhere else to go and teaches people young and old about wildlife conservation. They’re holding just two more days of pop-up tours: some this Friday and some on May 17. Tickets are $10 per person.

Easter Egg Hunt 2022

If you’re tired of traditional Easter egg hunts, take your children on a bigger adventure at the Animal Park in Burlington. The park, at the Conservators Center, is holding its annual hunt Saturday and Sunday. Families can roam the lawn looking for candy after a self-guided safari. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for children over age 4.

The Pagan Hellcats

If you want a more relaxed, adult-friendly weekend, sit back with a beer at the Carolina Brewery, where Pittsboro is continuing its summer music series. The brewery is hosting Durham folk band The Pagan Hellcats on Saturday from 5:30-8 p.m. The Durham group is known for easygoing Americana that’s perfect for a warm summer evening.

