Things to Do This Weekend in the Triangle

It's (technically) the last weekend of summer, which means it's time to get outside and enjoy the weather while it's still boiling hot.

ProgDay

Not many people know about Chapel Hill's annual progressive rock festival, but ProgDay regularly draws musicians from around the country and even the globe. Held every year since 1995, it's actually the world's longest-running festival of progressive rock. The two-day festival, held this year on Sept. 3 and 4, showcases innovative rock music that includes creative jazz riffs, classical composition, and poetic lyrics.

In 2018, 23 countries were represented at the festival. This year, the festival features the Jon Stickely Trio, an acoustic band founded in Asheville that has roots in bluegrass music. Nektar, a legendary British band founded in 1969 Germany, will also show off their prolific discography in an epic multi-media concert.

John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival

If you want even more music, check out the John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival, another two-day music extravaganza. Two Grammy Award-winning Latin jazz artists will be teaming up Saturday, pianist and composer Marlow Rosado and vocalist and songwriter Aymee Nuviola. Another Grammy Award-winner, jazz trumpeter Chris Botti, is performing Sunday.

Carolina Brewery Labor Day Brunch

Labor Day weekend means the weekend doesn't end Sunday! Keep your relaxation going with a Monday brunch (from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) at Carolina Brewery in Chapel Hill or Pittsboro.

Follow Staff Writer Jasmine Gallup on Twitter or send an email to jgallup@indyweek.com.