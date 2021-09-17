This Weekend in the Triangle: Beer, Beer, and more Beer.

It's finally cool enough to enjoy being outside again. What better way to enjoy it than with a cold one?

Lucky for you, the Triangle is jam-packed with craft beer festivities this weekend: from Raleigh's iconic Brewgaloo festival downtown to The Glass Jug's 7th-anniversary party. Music, food vendors, and more await the thirsty.

Embrace Bacchanalia at these events:

Brewgaloo

Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

Your cup won't runneth empty here. North Carolina's largest beer festival boasts 100 breweries on-site, giving you the chance to sample as many beers as your liver can handle. There are also food trucks, live music, and street vendors to peruse in between drafts.

The outdoor festival on Fayetteville Street runs starts at 2 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m. Attendance is free, but the beer is not.

Learn more here.

Okotoberfest–7 Year Anniversary Party

The Glass Jug Beer Lab, Durham

Durham's The Glass Jug has been celebrating its seventh year in business this week, culminating in a Deutsch-themed day party. Enjoy live music from Raleigh Little OomPah Band and Peak City Band from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. while you fill up your commemorative stein with generous 20 oz pours. There's also a stein hoisting competition at 6 p.m. ... whatever that entails.

"Dust off your lederhosen, grab a stein, and join us for a day full of celebration!," per the event listing. Prost!

Click here to learn more.

Sunday Bluegrass Jam

Bond Brothers Eastside, Cary

Beer and bluegrass. Need I say more? This weekly jam session at Bond Brothers Eastside in Cary is the perfect way to wind down your weekend. A house band plays from 4-5 p.m., after which the crowd is invited to join the jam.

"This is an all-levels jam, so whether you're a veteran picker or you just want to come to learn some tunes and play along, we'd love to have you," the organizers say.

If you don't feel like playing, there are more than enough beers on tap and food truck fare to keep you occupied.

For more info, click here.

