Three Things To Do In The Triangle This Weekend

With no federal holidays and no respite from the heat, August is a trash month (sorry Leos), but there’s still plenty to do in the Triangle. Check out our weekend events picks and fend off that mid-year slump.

OUTSOUTH Queer Film Festival at The Carolina Theatre

As anti-LGBTQ rhetoric surges in North Carolina schools, churches, and politics, the OUTSOUTH Queer Film Festival holds strong as a celebration of the queer community’s grit and vibrancy. The festival started yesterday, but there are still more than 30 shorts, documentaries, and feature films screening through Sunday (and afterparties galore).

Tickets are $13 per film; click here for the line-up.

Watercolor Painting at the Ackland Art Museum

Tonight at the Ackland, get inspired by artist Alexis Rockman’s watercolor Shipwrecks exhibit then head to the terrace for a free watercolor sesh with local beer and snacks. If you’re feeling extra quirky, forget the watercolors and use beer as your paint (it works!).

The event starts at 5 p.m. today; admission is free and open to the public.

Mallarmé ‘Bach to Bluegrass’ Family Concert at Sarah P. Duke Gardens

This Sunday, Durham’s Mallarmé Chamber Players are squeezing 300 years of string music into a 60 minute concert that’s sure to spark nostalgia; sit back and reminisce on plinking through Baroque sheet music during childhood piano lessons, folk dancing to bluegrass in the Appalachians, or, if you’re a millennial or younger, watching Beethoven at least once a year during elementary school.

The concert starts at 2 p.m. on August 14; admission is free and open to the public.

Follow Staff Writer Lena Geller on Twitter or send an email to lgeller@indyweek.com.