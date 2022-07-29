Three Things to Do in the Triangle This Weekend

× Expand Glen Wilson Judas and the Black Messiah | Photo courtesy of NCMA

It’s shaping up to be another blistering weekend here in the Triangle, but don’t let that deter you from leaving the house—remember, this is probably the coldest summer of the rest of our lives!

Get out while the getting is good and stop by one of these local events.

Judas and the Black Messiah at the North Carolina Museum of Art

If Jordan Peele’s Nope is making you eager for more Daniel Kaluuya on the big screen, head over to the NCMA on Saturday night to see him in his Oscar-winning role as the charismatic leader of the Illinois Black Panther Party.

Judas and the Black Messiah is screening in the Raleigh museum’s outdoor theater, so be sure to bring blankets and folding chairs. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m. on July 30; tickets are $7.

(If you’re looking for something a bit more kid-friendly, there’s an outdoor screening of Jungle Cruise—a Dwayne Johnson adventure flick based on [checks notes] a Disneyland theme park ride—at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre on July 29 at 8:30 p.m.)

The National Women’s Theatre Festival at Thompson Hall and Online

After years of championing gender equality within the local theater community, the Women’s Theatre Festival has now expanded its orbit outside of North Carolina, and this year’s lineup—featuring woman, transgender, and gender nonconforming artists from all over the country—is more vibrant than ever. The festival runs from July 28-31, with workshops, discussions, and performances available both in-person at NC State University’s Thompson Hall in Raleigh and online. Tickets start at $20.

Hotter Than July Fest at Motorco Music Hall

With more than twenty performances packed into one night, Carolina Waves’ second annual Hotter Than July Fest will see some of the hippest artists in North Carolina’s music scene convene for a wild rendezvous at Durham’s Motorco Music Hall on Friday night. Rappers Jooselord and Anella Herim and Grammy-nominated producer Imani Pressley headline; performances start on July 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Follow Staff Writer Lena Geller on Twitter or send an email to lgeller@indyweek.com.