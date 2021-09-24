Fall Festivities In the Triangle This Weekend

Get out your flannels and knee-high boots, ladies and gents. Fall has blown into the Triangle and brought with it pumpkin patches, haunts, and all things autumnal. Check out these fall festivities happening this weekend.

Pumpkin Hollow & Devil's Playground at CATHIS Farm

CATHIS Farm, Lillington

Celebrate spooky season by sending goose bumps up your spine at CATHIS Farm's family-friendly event.

Brave the five-acre corn maze, run for your life at zombie tag, or peruse an idyllic pumpkin patch. You can also find farm-fresh goods at CATHIS's country store.

The festivities go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through October 31. After 8 p.m., the venue shifts to more adult-themed spooks with Hellfire Resort, including a haunted trail and axe throwing. Learn more here.

Holly Springs Farmers Market

Holly Springs Cultural Center

Early birds looking for some local fare can check out this seasonal market. Enjoy the season's bounty by trying local honey, pasture-raised meats, fresh bread, homemade pickles, condiments, preserves, and more.

Visit the website to learn more.

The Streetery

Five Points Plaza, Durham

This all-day street festival in Durham is closed to traffic, allowing families to explore downtown. Shop until you drop, check out some of the city's most hyped restaurants or catch live performances from musicians Bella Mead, David D'Angelo, and Jason Bales.

Click here to view a full itinerary of events.

Follow Senior Staff Writer Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.